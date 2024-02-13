Coca-Cola Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

The Coca-Cola Company KO is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 13, 2024.

Analysts expect the Atlanta-based company to report quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share, up from year-ago earnings of 45 cents per share. Coca-Cola is projected to report quarterly revenue of $10.68 billion, compared to $10.2 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Coca-Cola India, a branch of the global beverage giant, Coca-Cola Company, recently said it is stepping into India's burgeoning ready-to-drink tea market with the introduction of "Honest Tea" — a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola shares rose 0.2% to close at $59.70 on Monday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $60 to $66 on Jan. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $59 to $62 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $70 to $65 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $74 to $60 on Oct. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

