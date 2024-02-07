Uber Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 7, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 17 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of 29 cents per share. The company is projected to report revenue of $9.76 billion, compared to $8.61 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The ride-sharing and food-delivery firm was recently fined €10 million (~$10.86 million) by the Dutch Data Protection Authority owing to infringement of privacy regulations.

“The fine is in response to the company’s failure to disclose the full details of its retention periods for data concerning European drivers, or to name the non-European countries in which it shares this data,” the regulatory watchdog said in a statement.

Uber shares rose 2.2% to close at $70.47 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and raised the price target from $62 to $75 on Feb. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and raised the price target from $62 to $75 on Feb. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $68 to $73 on Jan. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $68 to $73 on Jan. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%. Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $58 to $68 on Jan. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $58 to $68 on Jan. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%. Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $63 to $77 on Jan. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst James Lee maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $63 to $77 on Jan. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $59 to $78 on Jan. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Read This Next: Top 5 Tech Stocks You May Want To Dump This Month