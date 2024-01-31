Crude Oil Down 2%; Alphabet Shares Fall After Q4 Results

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 200 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.08% to 38,497.13 while the NASDAQ fell 1.41% to 15,291.02. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.81% to 4,885.29.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares rose by 1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, communication services shares fell by 3.1%.

Top Headline

Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL fell more than 6% on Wednesday following fourth-quarter results.

Alphabet posted better-than-expected earnings results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. However, Google’s advertising sales came in short of market estimates.

Alphabet’s fourth-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $86.31 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $85.33 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, which beat analyst estimates of $1.59 per share.

Equities Trading UP

2seventy bio, Inc. TSVT shares shot up 27% to $5.08. Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch upgraded 2seventy bio from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $5 to $18. 2seventy Bio said it will focus exclusively on commercialization and development of Abecma and sell its R&D pipeline to Regeneron.

Shares of Minim, Inc. MINM got a boost, surging 55% to $3.94. David E. Lazar disclosed a 51% active stake in Minim Inc.

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL shares were also up, gaining 47% to $119.66 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its quarterly dividend.

Equities Trading DOWN

Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares dropped 66% to $1.14. Nuvve announced pricing of $9.6 million underwritten public offering of 4.8 million shares of common stock at $2.00 per share.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB were down 36% to $6.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and reduced its quarterly dividend.

Genprex, Inc. GNPX was down, falling 29% to $0.1914. Genprex announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split effective Feb. 2, 2024.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.2% to $76.13 while gold traded up 0.8% at $2,067.40.

Silver traded up 0.2% to $23.28 on Wednesday while copper rose 0.2% to $3.9205.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.14%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.13% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.56% The German DAX fell 0.38% French CAC 40 fell 0.18% while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.43%.

Spain reported a current account surplus of EUR 2,765 million in November versus a year-ago surplus of EUR 4,122 million, while retail trade rose by 3.1% year-over-year in December. German jobless rate came in unchanged for a third straight period at 5.8% in January, while German import prices fell 8.5% year-over-year in December.

Producer prices in the French domestic market eased to 0.1% month-over-month in December compared to revised 2.3% increase a month ago, while consumer price inflation slowed to 3.1% year-over-year in January. The Nationwide House Price Index in the UK declined 0.2% year-over-year in January.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.61%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.39% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipping 1.48%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, rose 0.86%.

Indian fiscal deficit narrowed to INR 9.82 trillion in April-December compared to INR 9.93 trillion in the year-ago period. Hong Kong’s economy grew by 4.3% year-over-year in the fourth quarter versus 4.1% growth in the earlier period.

Japan's housing starts fell by 4.0% year-over-year in December, while consumer confidence index in Japan rose to 38 in January from 37.2 in the prior month. The official NBS non-manufacturing PMI for China rose to 50.7 in January from 50.4 in the previous month, while manufacturing PMI rose to 49.2 in January from December's 6-month low level of 49.0.

Economics

Private businesses in the U.S. added 107,000 workers in January, compared to a revised 158,000 gain in December and versus market estimates of 145,000.

Compensation costs for civilian workers in the U.S. rose by 0.9% during the final quarter of 2023, compared to a 1.1% increase in the prior three-month period.

U.S. crude inventories increased 1.234 million barrels last week, compared to market expectations for a decline of 0.217 million barrels.

