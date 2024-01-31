Boeing Likely To Report Narrower Q4 Loss; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

The Boeing Company BA is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 31, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss at 78 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.75 per share. The company is projected to report revenue of $21.10 billion, compared to $19.98 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Boeing decided to withdraw a crucial safety exemption request for its 737 MAX 7 and 10 planes, a move that could further delay the certification process for the aircraft.

Boeing shares fell 2.3% to close at $200.44 on Tuesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $255 to $225 on Jan. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating and lowered the price target from $306 to $279 on Jan. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $280 to $225 on Jan. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Barclays analyst David Strauss maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $210 to $235 on Dec. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Citigroup analyst Jason Gursky maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $285 to $271 on Oct. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

