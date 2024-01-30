General Motors Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

General Motors Company GM is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 30, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $2.12 per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $38.97 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $43.11 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

GM’s luxury brand, Cadillac, is reportedly ramping up production of its Lyriq electric SUV given the better availability of batteries and strong demand for luxury EVs.

General Motors shares gained 0.6% to close at $35.39 on Monday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $38 to $42 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $46 to $40 on Nov. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Benchmark analyst Michael Ward reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $60 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $47 to $42 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $44 to $43 on Oct. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

