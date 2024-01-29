F5 Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

F5, Inc. FFIV is expected to release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Jan. 29, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.47 per share. The company is projected to report revenue of $685.34 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

F5, during October, posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

F5 shares fell 0.6% to close at $183.63 on Friday.

Keybanc analyst Thomas Blakey maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $186 to $204 on Jan. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

