AT&T Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

AT&T Inc. T is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 24, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 56 cents per share, down from 61 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to report revenue of $31.48 billion, compared to $31.34 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

AT&T, during October, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

AT&T shares gained 2.3% to close at $17.19 on Tuesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform with a price target of $21 on Jan. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $17 to $18 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $20 to $19 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Scotiabank analyst Jeff Fan upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform with a price target of $18.5 on Oct. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on Oct. 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

