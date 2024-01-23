Dow Tumbles 150 Points; Procter & Gamble Shares Rise On Upbeat Earnings

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 150 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.43% to 37,837.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.01% to 15,358.79. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.03% to 4,849.05.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company PG gained on Tuesday after the company posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter.

The company reported second-quarter FY24 sales growth of 3% year-over-year to $21.441 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $21.47 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.84 beat the consensus of $1.70.

For FY24, the company said it expects core EPS of $6.37-$6.43 (prior view $6.25-$6.43) versus the $6.41 estimate.

Equities Trading UP

FaZe Holdings Inc.. FAZE shares shot up 107% to $0.3201 after the company announced Rollbit will sponsor its Counter-Strike team.

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC got a boost, surging 36% to $1.5499. Ensysce Biosciences said that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PF614-MPAR.

Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares were also up, gaining 44% to $4.3004 after the company announced that it was awarded a $16 million project for Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission's 50-shuttle fleet.



Equities Trading DOWN

Vroom, Inc. VRM shares dropped 39% to $0.3225 after the company announced it is discontinuing its operations and winding down its used vehicle dealership business.

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. NUTX were down 25% to $0.14. Nutex Health announced pricing of $10.0 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB was down, falling 25% to $0.3136. Revelation Biosciences announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split effective Jan. 25, 2024.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $75.01 while gold traded up 0.1% at $2,025.00.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $22.46 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.9% to $3.7985.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.26%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.08% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.10% The German DAX fell 0.30% French CAC 40 declined 0.37% while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.39%.

Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, in the United Kingdom shrank to £7.8 billion in December, compared to £16.2 billion in the year-ago month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.08%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 2.63% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.53%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, fell 1.53%.

The Bank of Japan maintained its key short-term interest rate at -0.1% during its January meeting. Singapore’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.7% in December from November's reading of 3.6%.

Economics

The composite manufacturing index in the US Fifth District area declined to a reading of -15 in January, compared to December’s reading of -11.

