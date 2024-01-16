Recap: Progress Software Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Progress Software PRGS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 04:22 PM.

Earnings

Progress Software beat estimated earnings by 12.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $18.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Progress Software's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1 0.90 1.05 1.09 EPS Actual 1.08 1.06 1.19 1.12 Revenue Estimate 173.57M 169.78M 158.66M 162.57M Revenue Actual 175.78M 179.23M 165.61M 159.17M

