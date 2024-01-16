Recap: Progress Software Q4 Earnings

Progress Software PRGS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 04:22 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Progress Software beat estimated earnings by 12.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $18.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Progress Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1
|0.90
|1.05
|1.09
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.06
|1.19
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|173.57M
|169.78M
|158.66M
|162.57M
|Revenue Actual
|175.78M
|179.23M
|165.61M
|159.17M
