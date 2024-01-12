Bank of America Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Bank of America Corporation BAC is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Jan. 12, 2024.

Analysts expect the bank to report quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share, down from 85 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to report revenue of $23.74 billion, compared to $24.66 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Bank of America, during October, reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $25.32 billion, beating the consensus of $25.14 billion.

Bank of America shares fell 1.3% to close at $33.15 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30 to $33 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

