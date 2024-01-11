Earnings Scheduled For January 11, 2024

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 11, 2024 4:03 AM | 1 min read
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Northern Technologies NTIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $21.00 million.

• Infosys INFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Educational Development EDUC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $119.69 million.

