Kura Sushi Likely To Report Narrower Q1 Loss; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS is projected to release financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2024, after the closing bell on Jan. 4, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post a quarterly loss at 10 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 21 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $51.65 million for the latest quarter, up from $39.75 million in the year-earlier quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

Kura Sushi USA, during November, reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Kura Sushi shares fell 0.1% to close at $73.18 on Wednesday.

analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $95 to $67 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $88 to $108 on July 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Jeremy Hamblin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $88 to $108 on July 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Stephens & Co. analyst Joshua Long reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $85 on July 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Joshua Long reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $85 on July 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Citigroup analyst Jon Tower initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $88 on June 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

