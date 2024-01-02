LumiraDx, Sacks Parente Golf And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. SPGC announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Tim Triplett, effective immediately. Greg Campbell will assume responsibilities as Executive Chairman to facilitate a smooth transition. Sacks Parente Golf shares fell 3.9% to $0.6601 in the after-hours trading session.

LumiraDx Limited LMDX agreed to sell its point-of-care technology platform to Roche. LumiraDx shares dipped 19.4% to $0.0507 in after-hours trading.

Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI filed for offering of shares of common stock. Palisade Bio shares gained 1.1% to $0.5965 in the after-hours trading session.

Meiwu Technology Co., Limited WNW said total revenues surged by 816.90% year-over-year to $10.68 million in the first half fiscal year of 2023. Net loss decreased by 94.96% to $0.28 million from $5.53 million in the year-ago period. Meiwu Technology shares gained 5.9% to $3.58 in after-hours trading.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM announced plans to acquire shuttered broiler processing assets in Dexter, Missouri from Tyson Foods. Cal-Maine Foods shares fell 1.5% to $56.51 in the after-hours trading session.

