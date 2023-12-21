Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2023

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• NAVIOS MARITIME HLDGS INC COM SHS NM is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Paychex PAYX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Cintas CTAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• CarMax KMX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $6.35 billion.

• Apogee Enterprises APOG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $360.98 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cemtrex CETX is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.59 per share on revenue of $15.32 million.

• Nike NKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $12.43 billion.

• AAR AIR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $558.10 million.

• Mission Produce AVO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $288.45 million.

• Limoneira LMNR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $37.82 million.

