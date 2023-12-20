Loading... Loading...

Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO is projected to release financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024, before the opening bell on Dec. 20, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $2.07 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $723.82 million for the latest quarter, compared to $857.38 million in the year-earlier period, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company’s board recently approved a quarterly cash dividend of 31 cents per share payable on Jan. 26, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 12, 2024.

Winnebago Industries shares gained 2.8% to close at $75.14 on Tuesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

BMO Capital analyst Tristan Thomas-Martin maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $85 to $80 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Roth MKM analyst Scott Stember maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $61 to $58 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $77 to $73 on Oct. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $75 to $74 on Sept. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Northcoast Research analyst John Healy downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Feb. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

