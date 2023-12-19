Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.53% to 37,505.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.51% to 14,980.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.45% to 4,762.12.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares jumped by 1.1% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer staples shares rose by just 0.1%.

Top Headline

Building permits in the U.S. declined by 2.5% to an annual rate of 1.460 million in November, down from market estimates of 1.470 million.

U.S. housing starts surged 14.8% month-over-month to an annualized 1.56 million in November, compared to market estimates of 1.36 million.

Equities Trading UP

Compugen Ltd. CGEN shares shot up 161% to $1.9065 after Gilead announced an agreement with the company to exclusively license its novel pre-clinical immunotherapy program.

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS got a boost, surging 27% to $0.3550. Intelligent Bio Solutions received National Association of Testing Authorities accreditation for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Solution.

Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD shares were also up, gaining 17% to $1.5810 after the company inked a new business cooperation in software development of information technology system.

Equities Trading DOWN

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS shares dropped 34% to $1.4191 after the company priced its $5 million public offering.

Shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN were down 49% to $0.3530 after the company reported pricing of $1.5 million registered direct offering.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX was down, falling 17% to $2.52 after the company disclosed the pricing of $5.2 million underwritten public offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.33e% to $73.43 while gold traded up 0.7% at $2,055.00.

Silver traded up 1% to $24.355 on Tuesday while copper rose 1.3% to $3.90.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.36%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.31% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.52% The German DAX rose 0.56% French CAC 40 rose 0.08%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.41%.

Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone eased to 2.4% in November from 2.9% in the previous month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.41%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declining 0.75% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.05%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, rose 0.17%.

Hong Kong’s unemployment rate came in unchanged at 2.9% for the three months ending Nov. 2023. The Bank of Japan held its key short-term interest rate at -0.1% during its latest meeting.

Economics

