General Mills Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

General Mills, Inc. GIS is projected to release financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter, before the opening bell on Dec. 20, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $1.1 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $5.36 billion for the latest quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

General Mills recently announced several changes to its senior leadership team. The company appointed Jon Nudi to a new role as Group President, Pet and International.

General Mills shares gained 1.7% to close at $66.34 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $77 to $76 on Dec. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer maintained an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $75 to $72 on Dec. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $80 to $70 on Sept. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $72 to $58 on Sept. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $70 on Sept. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

