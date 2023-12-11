ABM Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM is projected to release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter 2023, before the opening bell on Dec. 13, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share, up from year-ago earnings of 89 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.03 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $2.01 billion in the year-earlier period, according to Benzinga Pro.

ABM Industries recently announced the expansion of its partnership with LaGuardia Gateway Partners, to provide integrated facility services for LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

ABM shares rose 0.2% to close at $43.67 on Friday.

Keybanc analyst Sean Eastman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $51 to $48 on Sept. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $52 to $40 on Sept. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $50 to $42 on Sept. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Faiza Alwy downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $65 to $43 on Sept. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

