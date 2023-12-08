3 Minutes To Boost Your Earnings: 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Energy Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT

Dividend Yield: 6.12%

6.12% B. Riley Securities analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $5.5 to $6 on Aug. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. SFL

Dividend Yield: 9.09%

9.09% Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $9.5 to $10 on Aug. 18, 2023. This analysts has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. VTS

Dividend Yield: 8.79%

8.79% Alliance Global Partners analyst Jeff Grampp initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $27 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

