Dollar General Gears Up For Q3 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Dollar General Corporation DG is projected to release financial results for the fiscal 2023 third quarter ended Nov. 3, 2023, before the opening bell on Dec. 7, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $2.33 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $9.65 billion for the latest quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

Dollar General, during October, updated financial guidance for FY23 and announced Todd Vasos as new CEO.

Dollar General shares gained 0.4% to close at $133.92 on Wednesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $110 to $122 on Dec. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $160 to $150 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $146 to $115 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $117 to $116 on Oct. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $144 to $114 on Oct. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

