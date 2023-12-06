THOR Industries Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading... Loading...

THOR Industries, Inc. THO is projected to release financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter, before the opening bell on Dec. 6, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $2.53 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.53 billion for the latest quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

THOR Industries, during September, reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter.

THOR Industries shares fell 2.5% to close at $103.00 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $94 to $108 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst James Hardiman maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $94 to $108 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $84 to $86 on Sept. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $84 to $86 on Sept. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $115 on Sept. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Gerrick Johnson reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $115 on Sept. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Roth MKM analyst Scott Stember reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $72 on Sept. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Scott Stember reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $72 on Sept. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $95 to $110 on June 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Read This Next: How To Earn $500 A Month From Kroger Stock After Last Week's Upbeat Earnings Report