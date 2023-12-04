Gold Down Over 2%; US Factory Orders Fall In October

Loading... Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling over 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.36% to 36,116.18 while the NASDAQ fell 1.19% to 14,134.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.75% to 4,560.38.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares rose by 0.2% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, information technology shares fell by 2.3%.

Top Headline

U.S. factory orders fell 3.6% month-over-month in October versus a revised 2.3% increase in September, and compared to market estimates of a 2.8% decline.

Equities Trading UP

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT shares shot up 178% to $18.37 after the company announced the Phase 2 DAVIO 2 trial of EYP-1901 in wet AMD achieved all primary and secondary endpoints.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA got a boost, shooting 173% to $13.27 after Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK announced plans to acquire the company in a deal worth $1.9 billion.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SSNT shares were also up, gaining 208% to $11.31 after the company announced Jacobs Private Equity II will invest $1 billion ($900 million from JPE, $100 million from co-investors) in SilverSun.

Equities Trading DOWN

U Power Limited UCAR shares dropped 58% to $0.65 after the company announced pricing of registered follow-on offering of 10 million units at a purchase price of $1.20 per unit.

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. MMAT were down 33% to $0.0733. Meta Materials announced a $6.0 million registered direct offering.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE was down, falling 18% to $1.93 following reports suggesting founder Richard Branson will not put any more money into the business.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $74.00 while gold traded down 2.2% at $2,043.50.

Silver traded down 3.7% to $24.895 on Monday while copper fell 2.1% to $3.8475.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.11%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.25% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.36% The German DAX rose 0.02% French CAC 40 fell 0.20%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.07%.

Germany’s trade surplus widened to EUR 17.8 billion in October versus a revised EUR 16.7 billion a month ago.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.60%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.09% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.29%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, climbed 2.05%.

Retail sales in Australia fell by 0.2% month-over-month in October, while business inventories unexpectedly climbed by 1.2% quarter-over-quarter during the third quarter. The Melbourne Institute's Monthly Inflation Gauge increased 0.3% for November.

Economics

