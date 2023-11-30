Cracker Barrel Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL is projected to release financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended Oct. 27, 2023., before the opening bell on Nov. 30, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 75 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of 99 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $826.21 million for the latest quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 13, Cracker Barrel posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

Cracker Barrel shares slipped 0.1% to close at $75.11 on Wednesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $77 to $66 on Sept. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $97 to $82 on Sept. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $85 to $79 on Sept. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $100 to $75 on Sept. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $96 on July 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

