Crude Oil Surges 2%; Tharimmune Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.27% to 35,429.20 while the NASDAQ rose 0.12% to 14,258.32. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.07% to 4,553.52.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care shares fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

The Dallas Fed general business activity index for Texas' service sector rose to -11.6 in November compared to a 10-month low level of -18.2 in October.

Equities Trading UP

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company CREV shares shot up 30% to $33.55 after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $84 price target.

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. PDD got a boost, shooting 18% to $138.70 after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM shares were also up, gaining 81% to $1.3628 after the company announced the latest release of a study in a series of independent studies of ProSense published in peer-reviewed journals demonstrating safety and efficacy.

Equities Trading DOWN

Tharimmune, Inc. THAR shares dropped 73% to $0.9489. Tharimmune priced its $10 million public offering 10 million common shares at $1 per share.

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. SNES were down 50% to $0.9181 after the company reported pricing of $5.0 million public offering.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA was down, falling 32% to $12.74 after the FDA said it was investigating a risk of T-cell malignancies in patients who received treatment with BCMA- or CD19-directed autologous CAR T cell immunotherapies.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $76.43 while gold traded up 1.4% at $2,041.00.

Silver traded up 1.2% to $24.985 on Tuesday while copper rose 1.1% to $3.8425.

Euro zone

European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.30%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.07% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.68% The German DAX rose 0.16% French CAC 40 fell 0.21%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.12%.

Bank lending to households in the Eurozone increased by 0.6% year-over-year in October, while M3 money supply declined by 1% year-over-year to EUR 16 trillion in October.

The consumer confidence in France climbed to 87 in November, recording the strongest reading since April last year, compared to 84 in the prior month. The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator for Germany rose to -27.8 heading into December compared to a revised reading of -28.3 in November.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.12%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.98% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.23%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, fell 0.1%.

Retail sales in Australia fell by 0.2% month-over-month during October, compared to market expectations for a 0.1% increase.

Economics

The FHFS house price index rose by 0.6% from the prior month in September following a revised 0.7% rise in the previous month.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 3.9% year-over-year in September, recording the biggest increase since Dec. 2022 and compared to a revised 2.1% rise in August.

The Manufacturing Activity Index in the Richmond area fell to -5 in November versus 3 in the prior month.

