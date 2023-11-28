Workday Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Workday, Inc. WDAY is projected to release financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter, after the closing bell on Nov. 28, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share, up from year-ago earnings of 99 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.85 billion for the latest quarter.

Workday, during September, lowered its longer-term annual subscription growth guidance.

Workday shares fell 0.3% to close at $235.83 on Monday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $260 to $270 on Nov. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $230 to $245 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $255 on Sept. 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $260 to $245 on Sept. 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and decreased the price target from $262 to $249 on Sept. 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

