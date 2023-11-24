US Stocks Mixed; Dow Gains 50 Points

Loading... Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.14% to 35,323.77 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 14,247.68. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,555.53.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares surged by 0.6% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, real estate shares fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN proposed acquisition of iRobot Corp. IRBT, the popular Roomba robot vacuum manufacturer, is reportedly on the verge of receiving unconditional approval from European Union antitrust authorities.

Equities Trading UP

FLJ Group Limited FLJ shares shot up 137% to $0.2564 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alpha Mind Technology.

Shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC got a boost, shooting 113% to $0.7862.

Versus Systems Inc. VS shares were also up, gaining 45% to $0.24. Versus Systems announced a strategic investment from Cronus Equity Capital Group, LLC.

Equities Trading DOWN

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. IMPL shares dropped 20% to $0.6270 after jumping 143% on Wednesday. Impel Pharmaceuticals recently announced exploration of strategic alternatives.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO were down 15% to $0.51.

Biophytis S.A. BPTS was down, falling 13% to $0.68.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $76.11 while gold traded up 0.4% at $2,001.40.

Silver traded up 1.6% to $24.075 on Friday while copper fell 0.2% to $3.7545.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4% The German DAX rose 0.1% French CAC 40 climbed 0.1%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.4%.

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany climbed for the second straight month to a reading of 87.3 in November, while German economy contracted by 0.1% during the third quarter. Producer prices in Spain fell by 7.8% year-over-year in October versus a revised 8.5% fall in the previous month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.52%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.96% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.68%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, fell 0.1%.

The au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing PMI fell to 48.1 in November from 48.7 a month ago, while annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.3% in October from 3.0% a month ago. The index of leading economic indicators in Japan was revised higher to 108.9 in September versus a flash reading of 108.7, while index of coincident economic indicators came in at 114.7 in September, matching the flash reading.

Economics

The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for November will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

