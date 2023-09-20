Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Starbucks Stock In The Last 15 Years

Starbucks SBUX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.55%. Currently, Starbucks has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion.

Buying $100 In SBUX: If an investor had bought $100 of SBUX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,287.44 today based on a price of $95.85 for SBUX at the time of writing.

Starbucks's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

