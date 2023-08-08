These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On PowerSchool After Q2 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 8, 2023 9:06 AM | 1 min read

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC reported in-line earnings for its second quarter.

PowerSchool posted quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share, in-line with market expectations. The company’s sales came in at $173.90 million, topping estimates of $171.28 million.

PowerSchool said it sees third-quarter revenue of $178 million to $181 million, versus estimates of $180.73 million.

PowerSchool shares fell 1.8% to $22.28 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PowerSchool following earnings announcement.

 

