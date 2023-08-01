Markets Remain Bullish After S&P 500 Rises For Fifth Consecutive Month

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, recording gains for the month of July. The S&P 500 gained 3.1% to record its fifth straight positive month, while the blue-chip Dow Jones rose about 3.4%.

The Federal Reserve increased interest rates last week in a widely expected move.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON shares gained 2.5% on Monday after the company reported upbeat second-quarter results and third-quarter guidance.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 100 points to 35,559.53 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.15% at 4,588.96, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.21% at 14,346.02 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Pfizer Inc. PFE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Caterpillar Inc. CAT today.

At a current reading of 78.0, the index remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 78.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

