Earnings Preview: Public Service Enterprise

Public Service Enterprise PEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Public Service Enterprise will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Public Service Enterprise bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Public Service Enterprise's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 1.24 0.62 0.82 0.65 EPS Actual 1.39 0.64 0.86 0.64 Price Change % 0.64% -0.57% 0.41% 0.33%

Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise were trading at $63.18 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

