$1000 Invested In ASML Holding 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 28, 2023 5:30 PM | 1 min read

ASML Holding ASML has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.72%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $282.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In ASML: If an investor had bought $1000 of ASML stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $24,638.97 today based on a price of $718.37 for ASML at the time of writing.

ASML Holding's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

