Here's How Much $1000 Invested In American Water Works 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

American Water Works AWK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.54%. Currently, American Water Works has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In AWK: If an investor had bought $1000 of AWK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,576.57 today based on a price of $147.44 for AWK at the time of writing.

