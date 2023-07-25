Here's How Much $100 Invested In CSX 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 25, 2023 3:00 PM | 1 min read

CSX CSX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.32%. Currently, CSX has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion.

Buying $100 In CSX: If an investor had bought $100 of CSX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $462.36 today based on a price of $33.30 for CSX at the time of writing.

CSX's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

