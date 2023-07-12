Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning IDEXX Laboratories Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM | 1 min read

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.64%. Currently, IDEXX Laboratories has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion.

Buying $100 In IDXX: If an investor had bought $100 of IDXX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,513.06 today based on a price of $520.73 for IDXX at the time of writing.

IDEXX Laboratories's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

