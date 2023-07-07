$1000 Invested In Electronic Arts 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Electronic Arts EA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.2%. Currently, Electronic Arts has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In EA: If an investor had bought $1000 of EA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,405.86 today based on a price of $129.20 for EA at the time of writing.

Electronic Arts's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

