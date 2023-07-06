Recap: Simulations Plus Q3 Earnings

Simulations Plus SLP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 04:06 PM.

Earnings

Simulations Plus reported in-line EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $1.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simulations Plus's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.08 0.07 0.17 EPS Actual 0.20 0.06 0.05 0.20 Revenue Estimate 16.13M 12.36M 10.92M 14.33M Revenue Actual 15.75M 11.96M 11.70M 14.96M

