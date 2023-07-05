Levi Strauss Likely To Report Sharp Drop In Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. LECI is expected to report its financial results for the second quarter ended May 28, 2023, after the closing bell on July 6, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of 23 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.34 billion.

Levi Strauss shares fell 0.2% to close at $14.40 on Monday and added 0.7% in the after-hours trading session.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $22 to $19 on April 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 32% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $22 to $19 on April 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 32% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%. B of A Securities analyst Christopher Nardone maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $18 to $16 on April 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Christopher Nardone maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $18 to $16 on April 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%. Stifel analyst Drew Cum maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $20 to $19 on April 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 32% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Drew Cum maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $20 to $19 on April 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 32% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $19 to $17 on Jan. 23, 2023. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Matthew Boss downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $19 to $17 on Jan. 23, 2023. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 68%. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded rating on the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $19 to $17 on Jan. 11, 2023. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Read This Next: Tesla, Bank OZK And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday /em>