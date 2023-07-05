Tesla, Bank OZK And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported a sharp increase in China sales for the month of June. The company delivered 93,680 units of Giga Shanghai-made cars in June, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association, which represents a 18.72% increase from a year-ago and 20.57% growth from April’s sales. Data released by the Elon Musk-led company showed that it delivered 466,140 units globally in the quarter. Tesla shares jumped 6.9% to close at $279.82 on Monday, but lost 0.3% in the after-hours trading session.

increased its quarterly common stock dividend from $0.35 to $0.36 per share. Bank OZK shares declined 0.4% to $40.30 in the after-hours trading session. Arrival ARVL said on Monday that its proposed merger with special purpose acquisition company Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V has been terminated. Arrival shares jumped 7.4% to $2.77 in after-hours trading.

Toyota Motor Corp TM disclosed that it has achieved a technological breakthrough enabling a potential halving of the weight, size and cost of batteries, signaling a significant advancement for electric vehicles. Toyota Motor shares fell 0.1% to $160.32 in the after-hours trading session.

