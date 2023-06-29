Crude Oil Edges Higher; McCormick Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.64% to 34,069.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 13,609.09. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.34% to 4,391.61.

Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Materials Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Financials shares jumped by 1.3% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services shares fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

McCormick & Co Inc MKC reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.

The company reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8% year-on-year to $1.66 billion, slightly missing the analyst consensus of $1.67 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.60 beat the consensus of $0.57.

McCormick reaffirmed FY23 revenue growth guidance of 5% - 7%.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. SGTX shares shot up 516% to $24.09 after Eli Lilly agreed to acquire the company for $14.92/share in cash.

shares shot up 516% to $24.09 after Eli Lilly agreed to acquire the company for $14.92/share in cash. Shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB WAVE got a boost, shooting 38% to $2.1490 after the company announced plans for a share repurchase program of up to 10% of the total number of shares in the company.

got a boost, shooting 38% to $2.1490 after the company announced plans for a share repurchase program of up to 10% of the total number of shares in the company. Franklin Covey Co. FC shares were also up, gaining 26% to $44.88 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and reaffirmed guidance.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BTAI shares dropped 62% to $6.66 after the company released topline results from TRANQUILITY II Phase 3 trial of BXCL501 for acute treatment of Alzheimer's Disease-related agitation.

shares dropped 62% to $6.66 after the company released topline results from TRANQUILITY II Phase 3 trial of BXCL501 for acute treatment of Alzheimer's Disease-related agitation. Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN were down 24% to $1.0150 after announcing a $4 million public offering.

were down 24% to $1.0150 after announcing a $4 million public offering. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ was down, falling 27% to $0.1091 after the company reported pricing of $3 million public offering of 30 million shares of common stock at a price of $0.10/share.

Also Check This Out: Uber, ON Semiconductor And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $69.73 while gold traded down 0.1% at $1,920.40.

Silver traded down 1% to $22.865 on Wednesday while copper fell 1.2% to $3.6970.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.11%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.32% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.35% The German DAX fell 0.08% French CAC 40 rose 0.43% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.04%.

The services confidence indicator in the Eurozone fell for a second straight month to 5.7 in June, while industry confidence indicator dropped for a fifth consecutive month to -7.2 in June. The consumer confidence indicator in was confirmed at -16.1 for the month, while economic sentiment indicator fell for a second month in a row to 95.3 in June.

Consumer credit in the UK rose by £1.144 billion in May versus a revised £1.513 billion growth in April. Spain's consumer price inflation fell to 1.9% year-over-year in June.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.12%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.24%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipping 0.22%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.8%.

The consumer confidence index in Japan rose to 36.2 in June versus 36 in the prior month, while retail sales rose by 5.7% year-over-year in May. Retail sales in Australia climbed by 0.7% month-over-month to AUD 35.52 billion in May.

Corporate profits in the U.S. dropped by 5.9% to $2.329 trillion in the first quarter.

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 26,000 from the previous week's 20-month high level to 239,000 during the week ending June 24, recording the sharpest drop since October 2021. However, markets were expecting a reading of 265,000.

The U.S. economy expanded by an annualized rate of 2% on quarter in the first quarter, higher than the 1.3% growth in the second estimate, and market expectations of 1.4%.

U.S. natural-gas supplies increased 76 billion cubic feet during the week ended June 23.

Now Read This: Top 2 Utilities Stocks That That Could Sink Your Portfolio This Quarter

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 107,303,870 cases with around 1,168,100 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,994,140 cases and 531,900 deaths, while France reported over 40,136,340 COVID-19 cases with 167,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 690,913,300 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,895,340 deaths.