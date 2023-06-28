Recap: Micron Technology Q3 Earnings

Micron Technology MU reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Micron Technology beat estimated earnings by 9.49%, reporting an EPS of $-1.43 versus an estimate of $-1.58.
Revenue was down $4.89 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.05 which was followed by a 7.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Micron Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.86
|-0.01
|1.30
|2.44
|EPS Actual
|-1.91
|-0.04
|1.45
|2.59
|Revenue Estimate
|3.70B
|4.12B
|6.68B
|8.64B
|Revenue Actual
|3.69B
|4.08B
|6.64B
|8.64B
To track all earnings releases for Micron Technology visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.