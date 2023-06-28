Recap: Micron Technology Q3 Earnings

Micron Technology MU reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Micron Technology beat estimated earnings by 9.49%, reporting an EPS of $-1.43 versus an estimate of $-1.58.

Revenue was down $4.89 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.05 which was followed by a 7.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Micron Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate -0.86 -0.01 1.30 2.44 EPS Actual -1.91 -0.04 1.45 2.59 Revenue Estimate 3.70B 4.12B 6.68B 8.64B Revenue Actual 3.69B 4.08B 6.64B 8.64B

