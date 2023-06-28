Here's How Much $100 Invested In Parker Hannifin 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Parker Hannifin PH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.47%. Currently, Parker Hannifin has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion.
Buying $100 In PH: If an investor had bought $100 of PH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $244.80 today based on a price of $382.06 for PH at the time of writing.
Parker Hannifin's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
