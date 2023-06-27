Here's How Much $1000 Invested In IQVIA Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

IQVIA Hldgs IQV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.53%. Currently, IQVIA Hldgs has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In IQV: If an investor had bought $1000 of IQV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,139.87 today based on a price of $213.50 for IQV at the time of writing.

IQVIA Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

