If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $5,900 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2023 12:30 PM | 1 min read

Texas Instruments TXN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.64%. Currently, Texas Instruments has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In TXN: If an investor had bought $1000 of TXN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,889.16 today based on a price of $167.90 for TXN at the time of writing.

Texas Instruments's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

