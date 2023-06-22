If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $140 Thousand Today

Illumina ILMN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 19.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.43%. Currently, Illumina has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In ILMN: If an investor had bought $1000 of ILMN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $140,711.74 today based on a price of $197.70 for ILMN at the time of writing.

Illumina's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

