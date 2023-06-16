Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Abbott Laboratories 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Abbott Laboratories ABT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.69%. Currently, Abbott Laboratories has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In ABT: If an investor had bought $1000 of ABT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,932.89 today based on a price of $106.20 for ABT at the time of writing.

Abbott Laboratories's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

