Kaival Brands Innovations: Q2 Earnings Insights

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kaival Brands Innovations missed estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was down $60 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 8.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kaival Brands Innovations's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.12 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.02 -0.09 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 3.01M 5.00M 3.50M 2.00M Revenue Actual 2.50M 3.01M 3.85M 3.06M

