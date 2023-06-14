Kaival Brands Innovations: Q2 Earnings Insights

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kaival Brands Innovations missed estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was down $60 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 8.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kaival Brands Innovations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.12
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.09
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|3.01M
|5.00M
|3.50M
|2.00M
|Revenue Actual
|2.50M
|3.01M
|3.85M
|3.06M
