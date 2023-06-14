Kroger Likely To Report Flat Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

The Kroger Co. KR is expected to report its first quarter 2023 earnings results before the opening bell on June 15, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share, compared to year-ago earnings of $1.45 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $45.22 billion.

Kroger shares rose 1% to close at $46.86 on Tuesday.

Northcoast Research analyst Chuck Cerankosky upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with price target of $60 on March 20, 2023. This analyst sees around 28% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $51 to $53 on March 3, 2023. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and increased the price target from $50 to $54 on March 3, 2023. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $47 to $42 on Jan. 4, 2023. This analyst sees around 10% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $57 to $54 on Dec. 2, 2022. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%.

