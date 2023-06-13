Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Zoetis 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Zoetis ZTS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.22%. Currently, Zoetis has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In ZTS: If an investor had bought $1000 of ZTS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,372.25 today based on a price of $166.32 for ZTS at the time of writing.

Zoetis's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Posted In: Earnings

