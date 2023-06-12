$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

Ferrari RACE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.12%. Currently, Ferrari has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion.

Buying $100 In RACE: If an investor had bought $100 of RACE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $201.62 today based on a price of $301.06 for RACE at the time of writing.

Ferrari's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

