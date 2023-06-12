Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Optical Cable OCC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ECARX Holdings ECX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Tarena International TEDU is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $52.89 million.
• Zedge ZDGE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.49 million.
• Oracle ORCL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion.
• Streamline Health Solns STRM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.49 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
